Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 13, 2020

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 13, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.53 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 29, 2020. Shareholders who purchased DGX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that DGX has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of DGX was $106.19, representing a -2.53% decrease from the 52 week high of $108.95 and a 28.57% increase over the 52 week low of $82.59.

DGX is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) and Cigna Corporation (CI). DGX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.34. Zacks Investment Research reports DGX's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 2.92%, compared to an industry average of 9.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the DGX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to DGX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have DGX as a top-10 holding:

iShares U.S. Health Care Providers ETF (IHF).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IHF with an increase of 16.48% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of DGX at 3.34%.

