Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 06, 2021

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 06, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.62 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 21, 2021. Shareholders who purchased DGX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 10.71% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $129.44, the dividend yield is 1.92%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DGX was $129.44, representing a -3.91% decrease from the 52 week high of $134.71 and a 77.27% increase over the 52 week low of $73.02.

DGX is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) and Anthem, Inc. (ANTM). DGX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $10.44. Zacks Investment Research reports DGX's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as .79%, compared to an industry average of -4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the DGX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to DGX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have DGX as a top-10 holding:

ETFMG Treatments Testing and Advancements ETF (GERM)

iShares U.S. Health Care Providers ETF (IHF)

First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX (FXH)

SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (XHS)

NuShares ETF Trust (NUMV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is NUMV with an increase of 27.32% over the last 100 days. GERM has the highest percent weighting of DGX at 4.24%.

