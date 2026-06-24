BioTech
DGX

Quest Diagnostics' Haystack MRD Test Wins New York State Approval For Solid Tumor Monitoring

June 24, 2026 — 09:10 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Wednesday, Quest Diagnostics Inc. (DGX) announced that the New York State Department of Health's Clinical Laboratory Evaluation Program has approved the company's Haystack MRD test for identifying residual or recurring disease in patients with a range of solid tumor cancers.

Upon receiving this approval, Haystack MRD, a circulating tumor DNA liquid biopsy test, is now authorized for patient testing in all 50 U.S. states.

The company stated that the approval is a proof point for Haystack MRD's quality and technical sophistication, which aims to deliver accurate testing to improve patient care.

"Haystack MRD was designed to give oncologists the confidence to detect residual disease earlier, catch recurrence before it becomes clinically apparent, and help identify response to treatment," said Dan Edelstein, Vice President and General Manager for Haystack Oncology, a Quest Diagnostics company.

In the pre-market hours, DGX is trading at $200.00, up 1.43 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

DGX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.