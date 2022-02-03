Quest Diagnostics Guides FY22 In Line; Q4 Results Top Estimates; Boosts Dividend 6.5% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, Quest Diagnostics Inc. (DGX) initiated its earnings, adjusted earnings and revenue guidance for the full-year 2022, in line with analysts' estimates.

For fiscal 2022, the company now projects earnings in a range of $7.63 and $8.33 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $8.65 and $9.35 per share on net revenues between $9.0 billion and $9.50 billion.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $8.71 per share on revenues of $9.21 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the fourth quarter, the company reported net income attributable to the company of $390 million or $3.12 per share, down from $579 million or $4.21 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Excluding items, adjusted earnings for the quarter were $3.33 per share, compared to $4.48 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Net revenues for the quarter declined 16 percent to $2.74 billion from $3.00 billion in the same quarter last year.

The Street was looking for earnings of $3.18 per share on revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter.

Quest Diagnostics' Board of Directors also authorized a 6.5 percent increase in its quarterly dividend $0.66 per share, starting with the dividend payable on April 20, 2022 to shareholders of record of Quest Diagnostics common stock on April 6, 2022.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.