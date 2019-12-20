Quest Diagnostics - Growing & Gaining

(RTTNews) - Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (DGX), which touched a 52-week high of $108.95 in intraday trading yesterday, are up nearly 35 percent year-to-date.

The Company provides clinical laboratory and anatomic pathology testing, and related services to a broad range of customers, including patients, clinicians, hospitals, independent delivery networks ("IDNs"), health plans, employers and accountable care organizations ("ACOs") within the United States.

For full-year 2019, Quest Diagnostics expects revenues to be approximately $7.72 billion. This compares with annual revenue of $7.52 billion in 2018 and $7.40 billion in 2017.

Earnings for this year are expected to be between $5.48 and $5.53 per share, with adjusted earnings, excluding amortization expense, forecast in the range of $6.45 to $6.50 per share. Adjusted earnings were $6.31 per share in 2018 and $5.40 per share in 2017.

The Company has consistently increased its quarterly common stock dividend since 2011 when the dividend payout was $0.10 per share.

On November 2, 2019, Quest Diagnostics' Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.53 per share, payable on January 29, 2020, to shareholders of record of Quest Diagnostics common stock on January 14, 2020.

DGX has traded in a range of $78.95 to $108.95 over the last 52 weeks. The stock closed Thursday's trading at $107.99, up 0.73%.

