Quest Diagnostics Enters Into Research Collaboration With TriSalus

(RTTNews) - Quest Diagnostics Inc. (DGX) has announced that its subsidiary, Haystack Oncology, the developer of Haystack MRD, has entered into a research collaboration with TriSalus Life Sciences.

The collaboration aims to evaluate the therapeutic response and provide molecular insights in connection with the clinical development of TriSalus' SD-101.

SD-101 is an investigational class C toll-like receptor-9 (TLR9) agonist designed to address the challenges associated with intratumoral pressure for patients diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, liver cancer, and cancer in the parts of the bile ducts within the liver.

The company highlighted that its collaboration with TriSalus will support the clinical development of SD-101 with its Haystack MRD, which can detect circulating tumor DNA with high sensitivity in low tumor burden and challenging cancer types. This will enable clinical investigators to closely monitor molecular response and measure early evidence of treatment efficacy.

