News & Insights

Markets
DGX

Quest Diagnostics Enters Into Research Collaboration With TriSalus

January 22, 2024 — 10:59 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Quest Diagnostics Inc. (DGX) has announced that its subsidiary, Haystack Oncology, the developer of Haystack MRD, has entered into a research collaboration with TriSalus Life Sciences.

The collaboration aims to evaluate the therapeutic response and provide molecular insights in connection with the clinical development of TriSalus' SD-101.

SD-101 is an investigational class C toll-like receptor-9 (TLR9) agonist designed to address the challenges associated with intratumoral pressure for patients diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, liver cancer, and cancer in the parts of the bile ducts within the liver.

The company highlighted that its collaboration with TriSalus will support the clinical development of SD-101 with its Haystack MRD, which can detect circulating tumor DNA with high sensitivity in low tumor burden and challenging cancer types. This will enable clinical investigators to closely monitor molecular response and measure early evidence of treatment efficacy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DGX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.