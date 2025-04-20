QUEST DIAGNOSTICS Earnings Preview: Recent $DGX Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

QUEST DIAGNOSTICS ($DGX) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $2,656,347,540 and earnings of $2.17 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $DGX stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

QUEST DIAGNOSTICS Insider Trading Activity

QUEST DIAGNOSTICS insiders have traded $DGX stock on the open market 39 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 39 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DGX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CATHERINE T. DOHERTY (EVP, Regional Businesses) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 41,447 shares for an estimated $6,843,173 .

. MICHAEL E PREVOZNIK (SVP & General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 41,513 shares for an estimated $6,819,095 .

. J. E. DAVIS (CEO and President) has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 39,191 shares for an estimated $6,602,074 .

. MICHAEL J DEPPE (SVP, Corp. Controller & CAO) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 18,755 shares for an estimated $2,889,122 .

. KARTHIK KUPPUSAMY (SVP, Clinical Solutions) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,330 shares for an estimated $712,875 .

. VICKY B GREGG sold 1,250 shares for an estimated $205,710

MARK E DELANEY (SVP & Chief Commercial Officer) sold 403 shares for an estimated $66,214

PATRICK PLEWMAN (SVP for Diagnostic Services) sold 320 shares for an estimated $54,307

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

QUEST DIAGNOSTICS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 379 institutional investors add shares of QUEST DIAGNOSTICS stock to their portfolio, and 359 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

QUEST DIAGNOSTICS Government Contracts

We have seen $125,252,898 of award payments to $DGX over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

QUEST DIAGNOSTICS Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $DGX stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DGX stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE CAROL D. MILLER sold up to $15,000 on 03/10.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

QUEST DIAGNOSTICS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DGX recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $DGX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $182.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Jamie Clark from Redburn Partners set a target price of $195.0 on 04/02/2025

on 04/02/2025 David Westenberg from Piper Sandler set a target price of $180.0 on 02/03/2025

on 02/03/2025 David MacDonald from Truist Financial set a target price of $182.0 on 01/31/2025

on 01/31/2025 Eric Coldwell from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $189.0 on 01/31/2025

on 01/31/2025 Patrick Donnelly from Citigroup set a target price of $185.0 on 10/23/2024

on 10/23/2024 Michael Cherny from Leerink Partners set a target price of $165.0 on 10/23/2024

on 10/23/2024 Stephanie Davis from Barclays set a target price of $168.0 on 10/23/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.