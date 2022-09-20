Quest Diagnostics (DGX) to Offer Lab Services for Lee Health

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated DGX recently partnered with Southwest Florida's primary community-owned health system, Lee Health. This collaboration is intended to improve Lee Health’s diagnostic services to patients and doctors.

The agreement requires Quest Diagnostics to provide supply chain expertise in laboratory equipment, supplies and procurement processes for five Lee Health-owned hospitals and a few particular outpatient centers. Added to this, the company will continue to conduct reference testing for Lee Health.

More on the News

For Lee Health, the collaboration is expected to help streamline its laboratory operations. The ability to utilize Quest Diagnostics’ purchasing power for equipment and supplies and its expertise in supply chain logistics will enable Lee Health to continue delivering high-quality care to patients.

Per Quest Diagnostics’ management, hospital systems like Lee Health are turning to the company for help in executing their laboratory strategy as individuals return to care and hospitals contend with post-COVID challenges. The latest collaboration will help Lee Health benefit from Quest Diagnostics’ expertise, innovation and scale, allowing them to focus on providing quality care to their patients.

Industry Prospects

Per a report published in GlobeNewswire, the clinical laboratory services market is expected to see a CAGR of 5.8% from 2020 to 2027. Increasing incidence of chronic illnesses, growing need for early diagnostic testing, technological advancements, government initiatives and a rise in the number of new diseases that can potentially raise morbidity, death and economic harm can be attributable to market growth.



Given the market potential, Quest Diagnostics’ latest collaboration with a renowned healthcare provider in Southwest Florida seems strategic.

Other Notable Developments

This month, Quest Diagnostics received FDA’s emergency use authorization (EUA) for its proprietary monkeypox test. Quest Diagnostics’ Monkeypox Virus Qualitative Real-Time PCR is intended to detect monkeypox and other non-variola orthopoxvirus DNA using lesion swab specimens. The regulatory nod came on the heels of the Department of Health and Human Services’ declaration to allow the FDA Commissioner to issue a EUA for in-vitro diagnostics to expand the availability of tests for monkeypox.

In August 2022, the company launched a new obstetrics laboratory test panel intended to help physicians screen for hepatitis C (HCV) in all eligible pregnant individuals. The novel test panel follows a Quest Diagnostics Health Trends study with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Adding HCV screening to Quest Diagnostics’ obstetrics panel will enable physicians to provide guideline-based care, reducing HCV infection during pregnancy and facilitating positive results for patients and their newborns.

Share Price Performance

DGX has outperformed its industry in the past year. The stock has gained 20.2% against a 32.2% decline of the industry.

