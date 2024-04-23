Quest Diagnostics (DGX) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Quest Diagnostics, Inc. (Symbol: DGX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $131.28, changing hands as high as $138.91 per share. Quest Diagnostics, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 3.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DGX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DGX's low point in its 52 week range is $119.59 per share, with $148.62 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $135.63. The DGX DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.