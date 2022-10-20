Quest Diagnostics (DGX) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Quest Diagnostics, Inc. (Symbol: DGX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $134.97, changing hands as high as $134.99 per share. Quest Diagnostics, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 5.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DGX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DGX's low point in its 52 week range is $120.40 per share, with $174.16 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $134.25. The DGX DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

