Quest Diagnostics (DGX) Q1 Earnings Top Estimates, Margins Down

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated’s DGX first-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of $3.22 were 10.7% ahead of the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Adjusted earnings, however, declined 14.4% from the year-ago adjusted figure of $3.76.

Certain one-time expenses like the ones related to amortization expenses, and certain restructuring and integration charges were excluded from the quarter’s adjusted figures.

GAAP earnings came in at $2.92 per share, marking a 15.6% decline from the year-ago period.

Revenues

Reported revenues in the first quarter dropped 4% year over year to $2.61 billion. Revenues missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.1%.

Quarterly Details

Base Business (excludes COVID-19 testing) revenues were $2.01 billion in the reported quarter, up 6.3% year over year. COVID-19 testing revenues on the other hand plunged 27.6% in the first quarter to $599 million.

Diagnostic information services revenues in the quarter were down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis to $2.54 billion.

Volumes (measured by the number of requisitions) improved 1.3% year over year in the first quarter (flat organically). Revenue per requisition, however, dropped 5.2% year over year.

Margins

The cost of services during the reported quarter was $1.65 billion, up 1.2% year over year. The gross margin was 36.9%, reflecting a 326 basis point (bp) contraction from the year-ago figure.

Selling, general and administrative expenses increased 4.4% to $425 million in the quarter under review. Adjusted operating margin of 20.7% represented a 458-bp contraction year over year.

Cash, Capital Structure and Solvency

Quest Diagnostics exited the first quarter of 2022 with cash and cash equivalents of $712 million compared with $872 million at the end of 2021. Cumulative net cash provided by operating activities at the end of the first quarter was $480 million compared with $731 million in the year-ago period.

In the first quarter, the company repurchased 2.6 million shares for $350 million. In February 2022, Quest Diagnostics’ board of directors increased the size of its share repurchase program by $1 billion. As of Mar 31, 2022, the company had $1.3 billion available under its existing share repurchase authorization.

The company has a 5-year annualized dividend growth rate of 7.43%.

2022 Guidance Raised

Despite the sluggish first-quarter results, the company raised its full-year 2022 guidance.

Full-year net revenues are currently estimated in the range of $9.20-$9.50 billion (increasing the lower end of the earlier projection of $9.00-$9.50). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $9.31 billion.

Adjusted EPS is now expected in the range of $9.00-$9.50 (the earlier guided range was $8.65-$9.35). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the metric is pegged at $9.01.

Our Take

Quest Diagnostics reported better-than-expected first-quarter earnings while revenues missed the mark.

The year-over-year decline in revenues and adjusted earnings due to lower COVID-19 testing demand during the first quarter raises concern. According to the company, COVID-19 volumes remained strong early in the first quarter and decreased in February and March, in line with the market. Significant margin contraction is another downside.

However, the base business showcased strong year-over-year growth during the quarter. Quest Diagnostics specifically noted the investments to further accelerate growth in the base business. With a bullish expectation for the remainder of 2022, the company raised its full-year guidance.

Zacks Rank

Quest Diagnostics currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

