Quest Diagnostics (DGX) Just Overtook the 200-Day Moving Average

From a technical perspective, Quest Diagnostics (DGX) is looking like an interesting pick, as it just reached a key level of support. DGX recently overtook the 200-day moving average, and this suggests a long-term bullish trend.

The 200-day simple moving average is a useful tool for traders and analysts, establishing market trends for stocks, commodities, indexes, and other financial instruments over the long term. The marker moves higher or lower along with longer-term price moves, and serves as a support or resistance level.

DGX has rallied 9.6% over the past four weeks, and the company is a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at the moment. This combination suggests DGX could be on the verge of another move higher.

Once investors consider DGX's positive earnings estimate revisions, the bullish case only solidifies. No estimate has gone lower in the past two months for the current fiscal year, compared to 2 higher, and the consensus estimate has increased as well.

With a winning combination of earnings estimate revisions and hitting a key technical level, investors should keep their eye on DGX for more gains in the near future.





