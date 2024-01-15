Quest Diagnostics (DGX) Inks New Deal With Ultima Genomics

Quest Diagnostics DGX recently announced a collaboration with Ultima Genomics, the developer of the revolutionary new ultra-high throughput sequencing architecture. Through the collaboration, the companies aim to improve patient access, affordability and outcomes by expanding the use of highly accurate, cost-efficient and high-volume whole genome sequencing in fast-growth areas, such as solid-tumor minimal residual disease (MRD) testing.

The latest development will significantly fortify Quest Diagnostics’ Molecular Genomics and Oncology business.

A Backdrop of the News

Despite technological improvements, the costs of sequencing have remained mostly high throughout the last decade. As a result, whole genome sequencing is typically used for rare diseases and some oncology testing, but its applications for large populations are less available. In response to this challenge, Ultima recently unveiled its platform technology, a new sequencing architecture that supports sequencing an entire genome for $100.



The revolutionary new sequencing architecture scales far beyond conventional technologies, driving down the costs of sequencing to help overcome the tradeoffs that scientists and clinicians are forced to make between the breadth, depth and frequency with which they use genomic information. In addition, it is unique for its high sensitivity for detecting rare cancer-related gene variants, particularly changes in DNA base pairs called single nucleotide variants (SNVs).

The company also previewed its first commercial system to use this new architecture, the UG 100 System, featuring innovations such as an open wafer to replace a traditional flow cell, built-in technology to enable highly accurate SNV detection and machine learning to drive continuous improvement in sequencing data quality. All these offer unique benefits for many high-volume applications.

News in Detail

Quest Diagnostics will deploy the Ultima technology for the possible development of lab-developed tests involving its Haystack solid-tumor MRD technology for future clinical and biopharmaceutical MRD applications. This will supplement its current whole exome sequencing approach, as well as for certain future whole genome testing applications, such as rare disease detection in pediatric patients.

In addition, the collaboration will leverage DGX’s expertise and scale in oncology, genomics and pathology and national scale in tumor biopsy and blood specimen collection. By radically driving sequencing costs down, Ultima has changed the economics of genomics so that other costs in the testing value chain become critically important. DGX’s capabilities in solid tumor and blood testing can further drive down the costs while increasing access, allowing more people to benefit from the clinically rich insights of whole genome sequencing.

Industry Prospects

According to Quest Diagnostics’ provided estimates, approximately 1,958,310 new cancer cases and 609,820 cancer deaths are projected to occur in the United States in 2023. Most cancers are due to solid tumors, such as colorectal, breast, skin and lung cancer. While treatment typically combines surgical tumor removal and adjuvant chemo- or immune therapy, tiny cancer molecules can persist, triggering cancer recurrence.

Other Notable Developments

In November 2023, DGX announced a multi-pronged partnership with the precision immunology company, Scipher Medicine, to expand patient access to diagnostic services advancing precision medicine for rheumatoid arthritis (RA). Through the collaboration, the company will provide advanced RNA extraction and next-generation sequencing services for Scipher's PrismRA test, which analyzes RA patients' molecular profiles to identify those unlikely to respond to TNF inhibitors.

