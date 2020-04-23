Quest Diagnostics (DGX) in Focus: Stock Moves 5.4% Higher

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated DGX was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise more than 5% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This breaks the recent trend of the company, as the stock is now trading above the volatile price range of $73.34 to $95.40 in the past one-month time frame.

The upmove came after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter 2020 results.



The company has seen six negative estimate revisions in the past few weeks, while its Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also moved lower over the past few weeks, suggesting there may be trouble down the road. So make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward, to see if this recent move higher can last.



Quest Diagnostics currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) while its Earnings ESP is negative.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated Price

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated price | Quest Diagnostics Incorporated Quote

Investors interested in the Medical – Outpatient and Home Healthcare industry may consider Amedisys, Inc. AMED, which has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



