Quest Diagnostics (DGX) Debuts PFAS Blood Test Offering

Quest Diagnostics DGX recently introduced its first consumer-initiated blood-draw test for PFAS (Per- and Polyfluorinated alkyl substances, also known as "forever chemicals") on questhealth.com. In contrast to traditional direct-to-consumer tests, the new test involves physician oversight and consultation on request with a licensed physician.

The PFAS (Forever Chemicals) Test Panel is also widely available, with individuals having the option to visit most of DGX’s approximately 2,100 patient service centers in the United States for a blood draw. The recent development will significantly boost the company’s consumer-initiated testing offering.

Significance of the PFAS Test

In recent years, a growing body of science has revealed the potential health risks of exposure to PFAS. Aptly named "forever chemicals" because these can accumulate and linger in the environment and body. These synthetic chemicals have been used in industrial and consumer products for decades and may contaminate food and water.



According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (“CDC”), PFAS exposure may lead to potential health issues like increases in cholesterol levels, reduced birth weight, lower antibody response to vaccines, kidney and testicular cancer, pregnancy-induced hypertension, preeclampsia and changes in liver enzymes. While there is no current medical treatment available to reduce PFAS levels, access to quality convenient testing to evaluate exposure is also presently limited.

The new PFAS test from Quest Diagnostics is directed at individuals who may be at risk of elevated PFAS exposure, such as firefighters, or those who use a water supply near a commercial or industrial location, as well as those living near areas of documented PFAS environmental contamination. The test is based on the latest science and aligns with several facets of new CDC guidance and recommendations from the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine (“NASEM”).

Back in July 2022, NASEM recommended offering PFAS testing to patients who are likely to have a history of elevated exposure. Earlier this year, the CDC unveiled the updated guidance to help providers and patients consider PFAS blood testing, based largely on the NASEM recommendations.

More on the News

Quest Diagnostics’ new consumer-initiated PFAS blood test features several unique innovations. Any individual who purchases the test can have a telephone consultation with a third-party licensed physician about the results and ways to reduce exposure risk and share them with their personal physician.

In addition, the company is making the test available via B2B channels for organizations seeking workforce, community, or research-based testing for at-risk populations due to concerns about elevated PFAS exposures. Quest Diagnostics plans to introduce a version of the test specifically for physicians to improve patient care later this year.

Industry Prospects

Per a research report, the global PFAS testing market was valued at $110 million in 2023 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 14.4% by 2028.

Progress in the Consumer Health Business

Quest Diagnostics offers consumer-initiated testing that allows consumers to request their own lab tests, take control of and better understand their own health through access to personal diagnostic information. In 2023, the company delivered solid base business growth from questhealth.com, with approximately $45 million in revenues.

In July 2023, DGX launched its first consumer-initiated genetic test, Genetic Insights, growing the test options for health-minded consumers. The saliva-based test leverages the company’s expertise in Next-Generation Sequencing to analyze three dozen genes for inherited risk conditions, ranging from breast and colon cancer through carrier status for cystic fibrosis and Tay-Sachs.

Price Performance

In the past six months, shares of DGX have decreased 3.8% against the industry’s rise of 3%.

