Quest Diagnostics (DGX) Buys Outreach Lab, Widens Midwest Base

Quest Diagnostics DGX recently acquired the outreach laboratory services business of Mercy, one of the nation’s leading integrated, multi-state health care systems. The acquisition was based on an all-cash asset transaction. However, additional financial terms of the deal were kept under wraps.

The acquisition, which was initiated in March, is aimed at delivering quality and cost-effective laboratory services throughout the Midwest.

More About the Acquisition

Prior to the completion of the acquisition, the Mercy outreach lab services business used to operate from 29 hospital laboratories and two independent clinic laboratories in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma.

With the completion of the deal, Mercy's outreach laboratory services will get integrated into Quest Diagnostics’ full-service laboratory in Lenexa, KS and the company's network of rapid response laboratories across the Midwest. Mercy will continue to wholly own and operate its hospital laboratories for tests connected to inpatient and hospital-based outpatient care needs.

Strategic Significance

This addition will broaden Quest Diagnostics’ laboratory service network in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma. Physicians and patients in these regions will benefit from access to Quest Diagnostics’ advanced test menu, extensive health plan coverages, network of about 1,000 conveniently located patient-access sites and competitive pricing.

According to the company, while gradually the pandemic pressure is easing out through the United States, customer expectations and reimbursement pressure are rising. In such a situation, this latest deal is expected to support and enhance the effectiveness of Quest Diagnostics’ lab strategies.

Market Prospect

Going by a Grand View Research report, the global clinical laboratory service market size was valued at $200.3 billion in 2020 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2021 to 2028. Increasing burden of chronic diseases and growing demand for early diagnostic tests are expected to be high impact drivers of market growth.

Considering such enormous growth prospects, we believe the latest acquisition by Quest Diagnostics to be well timed.

Recent Notable Developments

In May, Quest Diagnostics collaborated with Paige to advance AI-generated pathology insights to improve cancer diagnosis and care. The collaboration will initially focus on solid tumor cancers, such as prostate, breast, colorectal and lung.

The same month, the company partnered with Ginkgo Bioworks to provide COVID-19 testing to Kindergarten through Senior (K-12) school to support classroom learning nationwide.

In April, the company announced the divestment of its ownership interest in Q2 Solutions to IQVIA – a global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. Quest Diagnostics will remain the preferred laboratory provider for Q2 Solutions' clients, providing a range of complementary lab testing capabilities under a multi-year agreement. Per the company, the divestment will enable Quest Diagnostics to focus on its core and profitable diagnostics information services arm.

In March, Quest Diagnostics renewed its long-standing relationship with BlueCross BlueShield of Western New York and BlueShield of Northeastern New York to provide comprehensive clinical laboratory services to the members of BlueCross BlueShield of Western New York and BlueShield of Northeastern New York.

Share Price Performance

Shares of the company have improved 6.5% in a year’s time compared with the industry’s 5.1% rise.

