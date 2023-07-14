Quest Diagnostics (DGX) Brings New Test for Prostate Cancer

Quest Diagnostics DGX recently launched a novel prostate cancer biomarker test through its subspecialty pathology business unit, AmeriPath. The laboratory test is developed in collaboration with Envision Sciences — an Australia-based clinical diagnostics company with a focus on oncology diagnostics and prognostics in tissue and blood.

The innovative prostate biomarker test is introduced to improve the accuracy of grading prostate cancer biopsies. The service addresses the need to fill the clinical gap affecting millions of men for staging, diagnosis and treatment for prostate cancer.

Prevalence of Prostate Cancer

As many as one out of every eight men in the United States is likely to be diagnosed with this deadly cancer during his lifetime, per The American Cancer Society. More than two years after the COVID-19 pandemic began, the diagnoses of prostate and breast cancer continue to lag pre-pandemic levels (as quoted in the recent Quest Diagnostics Health Trends Study). This indicates that presently more people are living with undiagnosed cancers, than before the pandemic.



Despite prostate cancer being one of the most common cancers globally, existing testing methods, in particular for early, lower-grade stages, have limited accuracy across pathologists.

News in Detail

Quest developed and validated the laboratory test under an intellectual property license agreement with Envision, to use its proprietary biomarker and immunohistochemistry technology. This includes Envision's unique staining technology and novel biomarkers (named EV1, EV2 and EV3).

Per a representative at DGX, the collaboration with Envision will expand access to this innovative technology. Quest’s national scale and industry-leading prostate cancer portfolio fortify the company’s efforts to reach a larger number of patients and provide them with diagnostic insights to inform their treatment decisions.

Barring New York, physicians in the United States may order the test with immediate effect.

Industry Prospects

The global prostate cancer therapeutics market was valued at $12.12 billion in 2022 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.4% by 2030.

Recent Developments

Earlier this month, DGX launched its first consumer-initiated genetic test, Genetic Insights, which is exclusively available through the company's consumer health business at questhealth.com. The test provides insights based on DNA, with unique features that include next-generation sequencing, robust support services, physician ordering and access to one-on-one genetic counseling.

Further, in collaboration with Proov, Quest availed of the novel Proov Confirm PdG home collection kit for assessing fertility, for purchase through questhealth.com.

Price Performance

In the past six months, DGX shares have declined 4.8% compared with the industry’s 0.3% fall.

