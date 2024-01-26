Quest Diagnostics (DGX) Advances in Cancer Research With New Deal

Quest Diagnostics' DGX wholly-owned subsidiary Haystack Oncology recently formed a research collaboration with TriSalus Life Sciences. Per the deal, Haystack Oncology, the developer of Haystack MRD, a best-in-class personalized minimal residual disease (MRD) technology, plans to evaluate therapeutic response and provide molecular insights in connection with the clinical development of TriSalus' SD-101, an investigational class C toll-like receptor-9 (TLR9) agonist.

This research collaboration holds the promise of significantly advancing DGX’s Haystack Oncology’s research portfolio.

More on the News

TriSalus' SD-101 holds potential for patients diagnosed with hepatocellular carcinoma, intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and pancreatic adenocarcinoma. The collaboration leverages Quest Diagnostics’ Haystack MRD, a cutting-edge personalized MRD technology designed to detect circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) with unparalleled sensitivity. This facilitates accurate measurement of molecular response and early evidence of treatment efficacy, crucial elements in the complex landscape of cancer treatment.

Strategic Significance

Liver and pancreatic tumors pose unique challenges, especially in the early measurement of response treatment. Conventional imaging methods may fall short, making accurate ctDNA assays indispensable. Steven Katz, MD, chief medical officer of TriSalus Life Sciences, highlights the significance of accurate ctDNA assays in identifying meaningful biologic activity in these challenging-to-treat cancers.

Hepatocellular carcinoma, intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and pancreatic adenocarcinoma are aggressive forms of cancer. By combining Haystack Oncology's expertise in detecting minimal residual disease with TriSalus' innovative therapy delivery technology, this collaboration aims to pave the way for improved therapeutic options for these cancers.

Market Prospects and Other Stocks in This Space

The cancer diagnostics segment holds immense potential and is projected to rise at a CAGR of 8.8% through 2032. Continuous product development, growing demand for early cancer diagnosis and advanced laboratory equipment will propel growth in the healthcare and diagnostics sector.

Molecular diagnostics company, Exact Sciences’ EXAS, flagship Cologuard screening test and Oncotype DX are fueling a nearly $2.5 billion business, having generated more than one million test results in the third quarter of 2023. Cologuard has presumably detected pre-cancerous polyps and early-stage cancer in nearly half a million people in the past 10 years. There is still a lot of scope, given that Cologuard’s market penetration is only 10% among an average of 60 million Americans who are not up-to-date with their screening.

Exact Sciences targets to raise the performance bar high in non-invasive screening with what it calls Cologuard 2.0 or the next-generation Cologuard. In precision oncology, Exact Sciences secured reimbursement for the Oncotype DX Breast test in Japan, its potential major market outside the United States.

Global life sciences company, Labcorp LH is making targeted R&D investments in oncology, one of its primary growth areas. In 2023, the company forged a partnership with ImmunoGen on an immunohistochemistry-sponsored testing program to increase access for patients with ovarian cancer. Labcorp added HER2 low reporting to the IC test, which is the only FDA-approved companion diagnostic of HER2 status for patients with metastatic breast cancer.

Further, LabCorp’s portfolio of kits and solutions from the acquisition of PGDx is gaining momentum with major health systems and academic centers and aiding hospitals and health systems to execute their precision medicine programs.

As a leader in genetic testing and precision medicine, Myriad Genetics MYGN has been gaining share in the hereditary cancer market driven by competitive account wins and increased adoption by providers of myRisk. The company continues to see momentum in its prenatal business as well.

Myriad Genetics is also well-poised to capitalize on the vast potential of the breast cancer screening market. Per a report by Grand View Research on Medium, the breast cancer screening market in the United States is expected to reach a value of roughly $6.8 billion by 2028.

The company entered into a collaboration with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK) to study the use of MRD testing in breast cancer. The research project will use Myriad Genetics' MRD testing platform. This tumor-informed high-definition assay uses whole-genome sequencing to achieve high sensitivity and specificity for ctDNA. Myriad Genetics' MRD test was selected for its anticipated higher sensitivity and specificity over other ctDNA offerings.

