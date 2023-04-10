Quest Diagnostics (DGX) Advances Access to Transplant Services

Quest Diagnostics DGX recently unveiled Quest Advanced Specialized Transplant Services. The portfolio features more than 170 specialized transplant and infectious disease tests, longitudinal trend analysis of test results in the physician's EMR and continuous medical consultation to ensure appropriate test selection and results interpretation affecting care.

The comprehensive suite of advanced diagnostics and support services expands Quest Diagnostics’ previous offering in transplant testing.

Significance

The specialized services were designed to widen access to laboratory tests for transplanting solid organs, human cells and tissue. This includes providing customized information packets to patients for understanding the process and fast-track testing by the company’s phlebotomists.

Further, both transplant recipients and living donors are given the discretion to opt for at-home specimen collection from one of the 5000 mobile phlebotomists through the ExamOne portal.



The newest capabilities also support Apolipoprotein L1 (APOL1) Renal Risk Variant Genotyping, an advanced genetic test to help evaluate kidney disease risks for donors and the longitudinal tracking of viral load test results according to the specimen type within the EMR.

Addressing the challenges of commuting a long distance for transplant surgery at a specialized center, the new services are made available to recipients and living donors across the United States, barring Alaska and Hawaii.

Per a representative at Quest Diagnostics, the company’s collaboration with transplant centers, hospital health systems and other providers will ensure that patients have access to advanced and personalized transplant diagnostics, regardless of the location of the surgical center.

Industry Prospects

Per a Research report, the global transplant diagnostics market was valued at $3.9 billion in 2021 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.8% till 2030.

The rising number of transplant procedures and technological advancements in the field of transplant diagnostics are driving market growth.

Recent Developments

In March 2023, Quest Diagnostics completed its planned acquisition of the Northern Light Laboratory business of Northern Light Health, a large integrated healthcare system in Maine. The collaboration will potentially enable physicians and patients across Maine to have access to Quest's industry-leading and highly innovative test menu, the network of patient access sites throughout the state, broad health plan coverage, and other services at a reasonable price.

Earlier in February, the company also teamed up with the Pennsylvania-based healthcare system, Tower Health, to enhance the quality and value of diagnostic services to patients and their doctors. The multi-year agreement will allow Quest Diagnostics to share its expertise in the laboratory supply chain and perform reference testing for Tower, along with exploring additional opportunities that drive long-term value for both organizations.

Price Performance

In the past six months, shares of the company have increased 14.9% compared with the industry’s rise of 9.2%.

