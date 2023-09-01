Quest Diagnostics' (DGX) AAV Test Gets FDA's Breakthrough Nod

Quest Diagnostics DGX recently received the FDA’s Breakthrough Device Designation for its Adeno-associated virus, AAVrh74 ELISA assay (CDx). The company also announced an expanded collaboration with Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc SRPT, under which Quest will develop essential diagnostic tools for Sarepta’s approved gene therapies that help streamline or match gene therapy treatment to eligible patients.

With these recent developments, Quest Diagnostics is spearheading the companion diagnostics innovation in the growing field of gene therapies.

News in Detail

The Breakthrough Device Designation is granted by the FDA to expedite the development and review of certain medical devices and device-led combination products that provide for more effective treatment or diagnosis of life-threatening or irreversibly debilitating diseases or conditions.



The enzyme-linked immunosorbent in vitro diagnostic assay is meant for the semi-quantitative detection of antibodies (IgG) to AAVrh74 capsid in human serum. The test is presumed to be used in conjunction with other available clinical information to help identify patients eligible for treatment with SRPT’s ELEVIDYS (delandistrogene moxeparvovec-rokl) — the first­ and only FDA-approved gene therapy intended to treat the underlying genetic cause of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

Significance of the Collaboration

As part of the enhanced collaboration, DGX will develop one or more companion or complementary diagnostics in connection with Sarepta's portfolio of investigational and on-market gene therapies. The partnership may encompass screening assays for antibodies to Sarepta's AAV vector-based gene therapies for muscular dystrophies, including DMD and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. In addition, Quest will provide clinical lab testing for Sarepta.

Per Quest Diagnostics’ representative, the company’s AAV testing expertise has the potential to empower many life science collaborators to develop and ultimately bring companion diagnostics for their gene therapies to the market.

Industry Prospects

Per a Research report, the global AAV vector manufacturing market was valued at $767.7 million in 2022 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 22.5% by 2030.

Strong Potential in Advanced Diagnostics

The highly specialized Advanced Diagnostics services are one of the key areas for Quest Diagnostics to support faster growth across all its customer segments. The services include molecular genomics and oncology tests, such as germline testing to assess prenatal and hereditary genetic risks and somatic testing for tumor sequencing. Neurology, women's reproductive health and cardiometabolic health are other important areas of this segment.

Quest’s AD-Detect portfolio of Alzheimer's blood tests firmly positions the company to lead in the rapidly evolving Alzheimer's landscape. Currently available to physicians across the United States, the test equally holds the potential to gather strong customer demand. In addition, Quest’s cardiometabolic, endocrinology, infectious disease and carrier and prenatal genetic screening services continue to be widely accepted.

Price Performance

In the past six months, Shares of DGX have decreased 5.4% against the industry’s rise of 1.8%.

