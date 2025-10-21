Quest Diagnostics Cuts FY25 EPS View, But Lifts Adj. EPS, Revenue Forecast Above Street - Update

(RTTNews) - Quest Diagnostics Inc. (DGX), while reporting higher third-quarter results above market estimates, on Tuesday trimmed fiscal 2025 earnings view on a reported basis. However, the company raied outlook for adjusted earnings and net revenues again, both above the Street view, citing the strong performance year-to-date.

In the pre-market activity, Quest Diagnostics shares were gaining around 2 percent to trade at $194.00.

For full year 2025, the provider of diagnostic information services now expects earnings per share of $8.58 to $8.66, lower than previously expected $8.60 to $8.80 per share.

However, adjusted earnings per share are now expected in a range of $9.76 to $9.84, revised from prior guidance range of $9.63 $9.83.

Net revenues are now projected in a range of $10.96 billion $11 billion, updated from prior guidance range of $10.80 billion $10.92 billion.

The Wall Street analysts on average expect the company to report earnings of $9.75 per share on revenues of $10.87 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

In the third quarter, the company's bottom line grew 8.5 percent to $245 million or $2.16 per share from $226 million or $1.99 per share last year.

Adjusted earnings were $296 million or $2.60 per share for the period, compared to $262 million or $2.30 per share last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 13.1 percent to $2.816 billion from $2.488 billion last year.

The Street expected earnings of $2.50 per share on revenues of $2.73 billion for the quarter.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.