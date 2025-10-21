Quest Diagnostics Cuts FY25 EPS View, But Lifts Adj. EPS, Revenue Forecast Above Street - Update

Markets
October 21, 2025 — 09:16 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Quest Diagnostics Inc. (DGX), while reporting higher third-quarter results above market estimates, on Tuesday trimmed fiscal 2025 earnings view on a reported basis. However, the company raied outlook for adjusted earnings and net revenues again, both above the Street view, citing the strong performance year-to-date.

In the pre-market activity, Quest Diagnostics shares were gaining around 2 percent to trade at $194.00.

For full year 2025, the provider of diagnostic information services now expects earnings per share of $8.58 to $8.66, lower than previously expected $8.60 to $8.80 per share.

However, adjusted earnings per share are now expected in a range of $9.76 to $9.84, revised from prior guidance range of $9.63 $9.83.

Net revenues are now projected in a range of $10.96 billion $11 billion, updated from prior guidance range of $10.80 billion $10.92 billion.

The Wall Street analysts on average expect the company to report earnings of $9.75 per share on revenues of $10.87 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

In the third quarter, the company's bottom line grew 8.5 percent to $245 million or $2.16 per share from $226 million or $1.99 per share last year.

Adjusted earnings were $296 million or $2.60 per share for the period, compared to $262 million or $2.30 per share last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 13.1 percent to $2.816 billion from $2.488 billion last year.

The Street expected earnings of $2.50 per share on revenues of $2.73 billion for the quarter.

