Quest Diagnostics COVID-19 test kit gets FDA nod for emergency use

May 28 (Reuters) - Quest Diagnostics DGX.N on Thursday received emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its self-collection COVID-19 test kit.

The test allows people to swab the front part of the nostril at home or in a healthcare setting when deemed necessary.

(Reporting by Trisha Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

