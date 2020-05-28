US Markets
DGX

Quest Diagnostics COVID-19 test kit gets FDA nod for emergency use

Contributor
Trisha Roy Reuters
Published

Quest Diagnostics on Thursday received emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its self-collection COVID-19 test kit.

The test allows people to swab the front part of the nostril at home or in a healthcare setting when deemed necessary.

(Reporting by Trisha Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

