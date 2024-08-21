News & Insights

Quest Diagnostics To Buy University Hospitals' Outreach Laboratory Services

(RTTNews) - Quest Diagnostics (DGX), a provider of diagnostic information services, announced on Wednesday that it has inked a deal with University Hospitals, a non-profit health systems and academic medical centers, to acquire select assets of University Hospitals' outreach laboratory services business.

The financial terms of the transaction, to be closed in the fourth quarter, were not disclosed.

Jim Davis, CEO of Quest Diagnostics, said: "Our specialization and scale empower us to optimize lab services for quality, innovation and affordability, enabling health systems to dedicate more resources to clinical patient care."

The acquisition will broaden access in Ohio to Quest's industry-leading and innovative test menu, network of convenient patient access sites and broad health plan coverage.

