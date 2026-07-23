Quest Diagnostics Bottom Line Rises In Q2

(RTTNews) - Quest Diagnostics (DGX) announced a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $320 million, or $2.84 per share. This compares with $282 million, or $2.47 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Quest Diagnostics reported adjusted earnings of $350 million or $3.12 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 10.2% to $3.043 billion from $2.761 billion last year.

Quest Diagnostics earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $320 Mln. vs. $282 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.84 vs. $2.47 last year. -Revenue: $3.043 Bln vs. $2.761 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 10.63 To $ 10.83 Full year revenue guidance: $ 11.78 To $ 11.90 Bln.

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