Quest Diagnostics Boosts FY22 Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Thursday, Quest Diagnostics Inc. (DGX) raised its earnings, adjusted earnings and revenue guidance for the full-year 2022, based on its strong performance in the quarter.

For fiscal 2022, the company now projects earnings in a range of $8.52 and $8.72 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $9.75 and $9.95 per share on net revenues between $9.72 billion and $9.86 billion.

Previously, the company expected earnings in the range of $8.24 to $8.64 per share and adjusted earnings in the range of $9.55 to $9.95 per share on net revenues between $9.50 billion and $9.75 billion.

On average, 15 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $9.68 per share on revenues of $9.67 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

