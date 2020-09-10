Markets
Quest Diagnostics Boosts FY20 Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Quest Diagnostics Inc. (DGX) on Thursday boosted its earnings and adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2020.

For fiscal 2020, the company now projects earnings in a range of $7.42 to $8.92 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $7.50 to $9.00 per share on net revenues between $8.4 billion and $8.8 billion.

Previously, the company expected earnings in a range of $5.66 to $7.66 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $6.60 to $8.60 per share on net revenues between $8.0 billion and $8.6 billion.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $8.51 per share on revenues of $8.72 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Quest Diagnostics re-instated its earnings and adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2020 in late July after withdrawing it in late March. It had provided a broader-than-usual guidance range to reflect the ongoing uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

