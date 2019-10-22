Quest Diagnostics Boosts FY19 Adj. EPS Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Tuesday, Quest Diagnostics Inc. (DGX) raised its earnings and adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2019. For fiscal 2019, the company now projects earnings in a range of $5.48 to $5.53 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $6.45 to $6.50 per share on net revenues of about $7.72 billion.

Previously, the company expected earnings to be greater than $5.29 per share and adjusted earnings to be greater than $6.40 per share on net revenues between $7.60 billion and $7.75 billion.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $6.50 per share on revenues of $7.71 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

"Based on our progress to date we have updated our outlook and are well-positioned to meet our commitments for the rest of the year," said Steve Rusckowski, Chairman, CEO and President.

