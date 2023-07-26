News & Insights

Quest Diagnostics beats profit estimates as routine testing picks up

July 26, 2023 — 07:50 am EDT

Written by Khushi Mandowara for Reuters ->

July 26 (Reuters) - Laboratory operator Quest Diagnostics Inc DGX.N beat estimates for quarterly profit on Wednesday, as people returned for regular checkups and tests that were delayed during a large part of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Non-COVID testing at companies such as Quest and rival Labcorp LH.N was hit as people delayed routine health check-ups following pandemic-led lockdowns, but that demand has now started to normalize while COVID testing sales have fallen.

Sales from Quest's base business, excluding COVID products, rose 9.5% to $2.3 billion in the second quarter.

Last week, medical device maker Abbott Laboratories ABT.N also reported an increase in demand for its diagnostic products, excluding COVID-related sales.

At Quest, quarterly global sales of its COVID-19 test kits – which had boosted revenue for the company during the pandemic – continue to decline further, registering a 88.3% plunge to $41 million as the U.S. government ended the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency in May.

The company has raised its 2023 sales forecast for its base business to $8.92 billion to $9.02 billion, from a previous view of $8.78 billion to $8.88 billion.

Quest also expects adjusted profit for 2023 between $8.50 and $8.90 compared with its previous forecast of $8.45 per share to $8.95 per share.

Analysts expect full-year adjusted profit at $8.7 per share.

Excluding one-off items, the company posted a profit of $2.30 per share for the quarter ended June 30, higher than analysts' average estimate of $2.27 per share, according to Refinitiv data.

(Reporting by Khushi Mandowara in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Khushi.Mandowara@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

