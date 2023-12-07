News & Insights

Markets
DGX

Quest Diagnostics Awarded Contract To Assess Burden Of Hepatitis C Virus In U.S By CDC

December 07, 2023 — 08:28 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Quest Diagnostics (DGX), a leading provider of hepatitis testing services, announced Thursday it has been awarded a contract by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) designed to assess the burden of hepatitis C virus (HCV) in the U.S.

Quest was awarded a multi-year agreement following a competitive bid. The agreement marks a new phase of a decade-long collaboration between Quest and the CDC to improve hepatitis public health research based on insights from laboratory data.

Under the new agreement, Quest will perform both HCV antibody testing and molecular RNA testing using HIPAA-deidentified "remnant" specimens randomly selected from clinical test specimens. The goal is to gain a better understanding of the burden of hepatitis C infection in the United States.

Quest will provide research consulting, laboratory testing and data analytics services to generate diagnostics insights supporting population health strategy for hepatitis C.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DGX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.