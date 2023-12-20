News & Insights

Quest Diagnostics Appoints Yuri Fesko As Chief Medical Officer

December 20, 2023 — 08:07 am EST

(RTTNews) - Quest Diagnostics (DGX) said on Wednesday that it has appointed Yuri A. Fesko as Chief Medical Officer, or CMO, with immediate effect.

Fesko will succeed Jay Wohlgemuth, who held the role of CMO for 14 years before stepping down in early 2023 to pursue professional and other interests.

Since joining Quest in 2016, the new CMO has held several roles of increasing responsibility, most recently as vice president of medical affairs and senior medical director for the company's oncology services.

DGX was trading up by 0.40 percent at $137 per share in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

