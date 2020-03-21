Quest Diagnostics Adds Special Hours For Non-COVID-19 Testing For Older Patients

(RTTNews) - Quest Diagnostics (DGX) is addition special hours for non-COVID-19 testing for older and highly vulnerable patients at its 2,250 patient service centers across the United States.

The U.S.-based lab operator said that individuals who are 60 years or older or who have other high-risk factors for adverse COVID-19 outcomes to receive special access during first hour of each day, through its "Peace of Mind" program.

The program will be available in select locations beginning today and nationwide on Monday, March 23.

The patients may schedule an appointment or, in centers that allow for walk-ins, show up without an appointment.

The company noted that the patient service centers will not accept patients with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 and will not collect specimens for COVID-19 testing. The personnel at these centers are trained in collecting a range of specimens, including blood and urine, for various medical health conditions, but not respiratory specimens for COVID-19 or other respiratory illnesses such as influenza.

