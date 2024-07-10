Quest Diagnostics To Acquire Outreach Laboratory Services Of OhioHealth

(RTTNews) - Quest Diagnostics (DGX), a provider of diagnostic information services, and OhioHealth, a nationally recognized not-for-profit, charitable, integrated health system, announced Wednesday a definitive agreement for Quest to acquire select assets of OhioHealth's outreach laboratory services business.

The transaction will broaden access to cost-effective and innovative laboratory services in Ohio.

After closure of the acquisition, providers and patients will benefit from access to Quest's industry-leading test menu, network of patient service sites throughout the state, broad health plan coverage, and lower out-of-pocket costs for many services.

Most outreach testing performed by OhioHealth will transition to the Quest Diagnostics full-service laboratory in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania after the acquisition.

OhioHealth will continue to wholly own and operate its hospital labs, providing high quality laboratory services for inpatient and hospital-based outpatient care as well as anatomic pathology and oncology.

The parties expect to complete the transaction in the third quarter of 2024, assuming customary regulatory reviews. Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.

