Quest Diagnostics' 3-in-1 Coronavirus Test Launch Well Timed

Quest Diagnostics DGX continues to progress in the field of diagnostic testing for coronavirus. This time the company has come up with a three-in-one single swab tests.

With the flu season approaching, this combined test launch for COVID-19 and other respiratory viruses is of upmost importance.

The Test at a Glance

According to the company, nearly 20 viral and bacterial infections can be identified from a single swab, reducing time for diagnosis and treatment.

The first one in this combined test options include the cobas SARS-CoV-2 & Influenza A/B, an automated high throughput multiplex real-time RT-PCR assay from Roche. This assay received the FDA’s EUA earlier in September. This test provides simultaneous qualitative detection and differentiation of SARSCoV-2 and/or influenza A or B virus RNA from patients suspected with respiratory viral infection consistent with COVID-19.

The other two test options have been solely developed by Quest Diagnostics, the Quest SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR test(s). These are the company’s two additional test panels, the Respiratory Viral Panel (RVP) test and the Respiratory Pathogen Panel (RPP). These two panels now include testing for SARS-CoV-2 using the company's SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR test, which was granted FDA EUA in March 2020. With the addition of SARS-CoV-2, the RVP panel can identify up to a dozen viruses and subtypes and the RPP panel can aid the identification of 18 viral targets and two bacterial targets.

In this regard, we note that the Roche test has been authorized only for the detection of RNA from SARS-CoV-2 virus, Influenza A virus and Influenza B virus. The Quest SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR test has been authorized only for the detection of nucleic acid from SARSCoV-2, not for any other viruses or pathogens.

A Well-timed Launch

With the winter months approaching, health scientists expect COVID-19, influenza (Flu) and seasonal respiratory infections to aggravate significantly. According to Quest D iagnostics, in such a situation, laboratory testing can reliably identify the virus causing disease that is critical in mobilizing effective patient care and public health response. The latest combined testing option by Quest Diagnostics is expected to be hugely beneficial in the next few months.

Major COVID-19 Testing Run-up

In the initial phase of COVID-19 outbreak, major molecular diagnostic players reaped the benefits of the amplified demand for testing. Apart from Quest Diagnostics, LabCorp LH made a significant stride following the launch of RT PCR testing on Mar 5. Thermo Fisher TMO too successfully attained EUA from the FDA for its RT/PCR diagnostic test that has been developed for the detection of nucleic acid from SARS-CoV-2.

However, with the surge in new infections, concerns related to costs and complexities of molecular diagnostic testing procedures, starting from sample collection till execution, and above all the time required for results extraction rose. This gradually made way for SARS-COV2 rapid antigen and antibody tests.

Here we may mention Becton, Dickinson and Company BDX. In July, the company received EUA for its Rapid Point-of-Care Antigen Test. Abbott, in August, came up with a path breaking development in this space with the launch of its $5 rapid antigen test, BinaxNOW COVID-19 Ag Card.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.