DGX

Quest Completes Acquisition Of Select Laboratory Assets From Allina Health

September 16, 2024 — 10:03 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Quest Diagnostics (DGX), a provider of diagnostic information services, announced that it has completed its acquisition of select laboratory assets from Allina Health. Financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

Quest Diagnostics said the goal of the transaction is to improve access to high quality and affordable laboratory services for providers and patients in Minnesota and western Wisconsin. Allina Health is dedicated to the prevention and treatment of illness and enhancing the greater health of individuals, families and communities throughout Minnesota and western Wisconsin.

