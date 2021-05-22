Quentin McCubbin of Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) Just Spent US$89k On A Handful Of Shares

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that Quentin McCubbin, who is a company insider, recently bought US$89k worth of stock, for US$8.85 per share. Although the purchase is not a big one, by either a percentage standpoint or absolute value, it can be seen as a good sign.

Frequency Therapeutics Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Independent Director, Joel Marcus, sold US$1.7m worth of shares at a price of US$38.27 per share. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$8.45. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels. Joel Marcus was the only individual insider to sell shares in the last twelve months.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:FREQ Insider Trading Volume May 22nd 2021

Insider Ownership of Frequency Therapeutics

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 6.5% of Frequency Therapeutics shares, worth about US$19m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Frequency Therapeutics Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. But we can't say the same for the transactions over the last 12 months. While recent transactions indicate confidence in Frequency Therapeutics, insiders don't own enough of the company to overcome our cautiousness about the longer term transactions. Overall they seem reasonably aligned. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for Frequency Therapeutics (1 is a bit concerning) you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

