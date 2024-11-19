News & Insights

Quemix Partners with SCSK to Advance Quantum Computing

November 19, 2024 — 05:23 am EST

TerraSky Co., Ltd. (JP:3915) has released an update.

Quemix Inc., a leader in quantum computing algorithms, has formed a capital and business alliance with SCSK Corporation to advance research and development in quantum computing and materials computation. This partnership aims to accelerate the practical application of quantum computing and enhance materials simulations, contributing to economic growth and innovation in Japan. By combining their expertise, both companies seek to address societal challenges and provide enhanced solutions in the materials development field.

