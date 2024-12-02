News & Insights

Queensland Pacific Metals Updates on Security Expiration

December 02, 2024 — 12:47 am EST

Queensland Pacific Metals Ltd. (AU:QPM) has released an update.

Queensland Pacific Metals Ltd. has announced the cessation of 2,000,000 options that expired without exercise on November 30, 2024. This development could influence investor interest as these securities were not converted into common stock. The expiration signifies a change in the company’s capital structure, potentially affecting stock dynamics.

