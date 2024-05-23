News & Insights

Queensland Pacific Metals Seeks New ASX Listing

May 23, 2024 — 01:27 am EDT

Queensland Pacific Metals Ltd. (AU:QPM) has released an update.

Queensland Pacific Metals Limited has announced the application for quotation of a new issuance of 5,173,043 ordinary fully paid securities on the ASX under the code QPM, with the issue date set for May 23, 2024. Investors are shown interest in the company’s moves as this could indicate growth and new opportunities for shareholders.

