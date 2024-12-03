News & Insights

Stocks

Queensland Pacific Metals Secures Cost-Cutting Agreements

December 03, 2024 — 06:17 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Queensland Pacific Metals Ltd. (AU:QPM) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Queensland Pacific Metals Ltd. (QPM) has secured binding agreements with RATCH Australia Corporation and North Queensland Gas Pipeline to significantly cut operating costs and bolster its financial position. The deals, which will reduce annual fixed charges by 83%, enable QPM to control dispatch rights at Townsville Power Station and optimize gas transport and storage services, potentially enhancing FY2024 financial performance by over $30 million. These strategic agreements are set to commence in July 2025, positioning QPM for accelerated growth in gas production.

For further insights into AU:QPM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.