Queensland Pacific Metals Secures Cost-Cutting Agreements

Queensland Pacific Metals Ltd. (AU:QPM) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Queensland Pacific Metals Ltd. (QPM) has secured binding agreements with RATCH Australia Corporation and North Queensland Gas Pipeline to significantly cut operating costs and bolster its financial position. The deals, which will reduce annual fixed charges by 83%, enable QPM to control dispatch rights at Townsville Power Station and optimize gas transport and storage services, potentially enhancing FY2024 financial performance by over $30 million. These strategic agreements are set to commence in July 2025, positioning QPM for accelerated growth in gas production.

For further insights into AU:QPM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.