Queensland Pacific Metals Raises $19.1 Million

May 23, 2024 — 01:28 am EDT

Queensland Pacific Metals Ltd. (AU:QPM) has released an update.

Queensland Pacific Metals Ltd. has successfully raised approximately $19.1 million through the issuance of over 508 million new shares to sophisticated or professional investors. The shares were issued without disclosure under certain provisions of the Corporations Act, with the company assuring compliance with all necessary financial reporting and disclosure obligations as of the notice date. This strategic financial move aims to bolster the company’s growth and production capabilities.

