Queensland Pacific Metals Issues New Performance Rights

Queensland Pacific Metals Limited has announced the issuance of 39,999,999 performance rights under an employee incentive scheme, effective May 23, 2024. These securities are unquoted and subject to transfer restrictions, not being listed on the ASX until those restrictions lapse.

