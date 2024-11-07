News & Insights

Queensland Pacific Metals Announces Director Departure

November 07, 2024 — 06:58 pm EST

Queensland Pacific Metals Ltd. (AU:QPM) has released an update.

Queensland Pacific Metals Ltd. announced the cessation of Dr. Stephen Grocott as a director effective November 6, 2024. As of his last notice, Dr. Grocott held 1,893,599 ordinary shares and several performance rights and options. This change could impact investor sentiment and the company’s future directives.

