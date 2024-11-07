Queensland Pacific Metals Announces Director Departure

Queensland Pacific Metals Ltd. (AU:QPM) has released an update.

Queensland Pacific Metals Ltd. announced the cessation of Dr. Stephen Grocott as a director effective November 6, 2024. As of his last notice, Dr. Grocott held 1,893,599 ordinary shares and several performance rights and options. This change could impact investor sentiment and the company’s future directives.

For further insights into AU:QPM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.