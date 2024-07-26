Queensland Government Launches Prospectus for Critical Minerals Investors

The Queensland Government shared a new Critical Minerals Prospectus, providing a comprehensive guide on what the state has to offer in the critical minerals sector.

“Queensland is already renowned as a fast, easy and flexible mining jurisdiction to do business with,” the introduction reads. "However, the Queensland Government is doing more—actively advocating and supporting the development of more critical mineral projects across the state, including accelerating the exploration, extraction, processing, and value-adding of critical minerals."

It also adds that the state has legislated renewable energy targets and investment in future energy infrastructure, paving the way to command green price premiums.

The 60-page guide contains information on how the state’s developments and opportunities make it a prime investment choice for critical minerals, along with its strong environment, social and government (ESG) foundations.

Government support to accelerate Queensland’s resources sector is also thoroughly discussed in the prospectus, which lists offices, programs and levers that companies can use to obtain funding. A low down on government-funded initiatives is also available.

Taking up the majority of the prospectus’ pages is a detailed investment summary of the state’s critical minerals, namely copper, vanadium, silica, cobalt, nickel, graphite, tungsten, high-purity alumina and rare earth elements.

Each critical mineral summary contains the state’s history of producing it, a background on its processing and production in the area and a list of ongoing operations that investors can look into.

What makes the guide more extensive is the inclusion of project spotlights, which are regarded as leading or promising endeavors in their respective industries. The spotlights include in-depth write ups for investors, as well as notes on what their respective companies are seeking funding for.

“Through the Queensland Critical Minerals Strategy, we are working with industries, and communities here and across the globe to unlock our great critical mineral resources,” Minister for Resources and Critical Minerals Scott Stewart said. "Our ambition will see us not just exploring and mining these resources but also processing and manufacturing the renewable energy, defense and medical technologies the world needs."

The prospectus is hosted on the Critical Minerals Investment Hub, an open online portal that allows investors to explore the state’s investment opportunities.

The hub contains an interactive map featuring critical minerals deposits, current producers, processing facilities and other state infrastructure. It also breaks down the investment process and shares contact details for those who wish to connect with government agencies or commodity programs.

