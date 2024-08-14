News & Insights

Queensland Government And Rio Tinto Partner To Boost Renewable Energy Investments In Gladstone

August 14, 2024 — 11:05 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - The Queensland Government and Rio Tinto have partnered to protect a key component of the state's heavy industrial manufacturing sector in Gladstone, through a partnership aimed at supporting investments in renewable energy projects, the Anglo-Australian mining giant said in a statement.

The agreement marks a significant move towards ensuring a long-term future for Boyne Smelters Limited (BSL), Australia's second-largest aluminium smelter, as well as safeguarding thousands of jobs in central Queensland that depend on its operations.

As part of the agreement, the Queensland Government will support BSL's financial viability from 2029 as the smelter transitions to renewable energy.

Rio Tinto said it will invest to maintain BSL's full operational capacity, supporting Australia's ambition to remain a major exporter of aluminium. The company will also work to expand its coastal shipping capacity, to add a fifth domestically crewed vessel to its existing fleet of four. The ships transport bauxite from the company's Gove and Weipa mines to operations in Gladstone.

Rio Tinto pledges further investments in sustainable energy in Queensland, expanding on its current commitments to the state's largest solar and wind projects.

