Queensland Curtis LNG plant to undergo maintenance Feb 22-March 8

SINGAPORE, Feb 23 (Reuters) - The Queensland Curtis liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant in eastern Australia will undergo maintenance from Feb. 22 to March 8, a notice on the Australian Energy Market Operator website showed on Thursday.

One LNG train, or production unit, will be shut during the maintenance period, the notice said.

The 8.5 million tonnes per year liquefaction plant, operated by Shell SHEL.L, has two trains.

(Reporting by Emily Chow Editing by David Goodman )

