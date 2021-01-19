Queen’s Gambit IPO: 12 Things to Know About the All-Female-Led SPAC

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Queen’s Gambit, an all-female-led special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), has announced plans for its initial public offering (IPO).

Here’s what investors need to know about Queen’s Gambit, as well as its IPO plans.

Starting off, the company is led by founder and CEO Victoria Grace.

Grace also serves as a founding partner of Colle Capital Partners I LP .

. Alongside her is CFO Anastasia Nyrkovskaya, whose also currently acting as the CFO of FORTUNE Media .

. The SPAC’s goal is to target “a platform that provides disruptive solutions to its sector that promote sustainable development, economic growth and prosperity.”

The Queen’s Gambit IPO will have the company selling units on the Nasdaq Exchange under the GMBTU ticker.

under the GMBTU ticker. This offering will include 27.5 million units that are priced at $10 each.

Each of these units will contain one Class A share, as well as one-third of one redeemable warrant.

A single whole warrant can be exercised for a share of Class A stock at a price of $11.50.

Shares will trade on the Nasdaq under the GMBT ticker and warrants will trade under the GMBTW ticker.

Queen’s Gambit’s IPO also includes a 45-day option for underwriters to acquire an additional 4.125 million units.

“Barclays is acting as the sole book-running manager and representative for the underwriters” for the IPO.

The joint co-managers of the offering are R. Seelaus & Co., LLC, and Siebert Williams Shank & Co., LLC.

