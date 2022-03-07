World Markets

Queen meets Canadian PM in first in-person meeting since catching COVID

Contributor
Muvija M Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/HENRY NICHOLLS

Britain's Queen Elizabeth met Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at Windsor Castle on Monday, in her first official in-person meeting after she tested positive for the coronavirus last month.

Adds context

LONDON, March 7 (Reuters) - Britain's Queen Elizabeth met Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at Windsor Castle on Monday, in her first official in-person meeting after she tested positive for the coronavirus last month.

Photographs of the meeting showed Trudeau holding the queen's hand in his while also chatting and laughing.

The British monarch, 95, has been returning to more normal duties after previously suffering mild cold-like symptoms from COVID-19 and cancelling several engagements. She continued light duties ever since announcing she had coronavirus on Feb. 20.

Trudeau is in Britain to hold talks with Prime Minister Boris Johnson on the international response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

(Reporting by Muvija M; editing by William James and Kate Holton)

((Muvija.M@thomsonreuters.com; within the UK: +44 7776813338, outside the UK: +91 80 61822698; Twitter: https://twitter.com/muvija_m;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest World Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular