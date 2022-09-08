Queen Elizabeth contributed to strong Japan-UK ties - PM Kishida

Queen Elizabeth made a "great contribution" towards strengthening Japan's ties with Britain, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Friday, adding that her death was a big loss for the international community.

"I am deeply saddened by the news of the passing," Kishida told reporters. "The government of Japan expresses its heartfelt condolences to the British royal family, the British government and the British people."

