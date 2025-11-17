Quebecor (TSX:QBR.B) Price Target Increased by 13.21% to 52.70

The average one-year price target for Quebecor (TSX:QBR.B) has been revised to $52.70 / share. This is an increase of 13.21% from the prior estimate of $46.55 dated November 7, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $48.48 to a high of $58.80 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 2.93% from the latest reported closing price of $51.20 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 150 funds or institutions reporting positions in Quebecor. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to QBR.B is 0.15%, an increase of 10.05%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.78% to 14,427K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FEQIX - Fidelity Equity-Income Fund holds 1,352K shares representing 0.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

OWLSX - Old Westbury Large Cap Strategies Fund holds 1,329K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,477K shares , representing a decrease of 11.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QBR.B by 15.70% over the last quarter.

VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS FUND - Equity-Income Portfolio Initial Class holds 877K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,004K shares , representing a decrease of 14.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QBR.B by 0.61% over the last quarter.

MKVHX - MFS International Large Cap Value Fund R6 holds 741K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,678K shares , representing a decrease of 126.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QBR.B by 48.79% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 735K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 733K shares , representing an increase of 0.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QBR.B by 4.40% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.