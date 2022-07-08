Markets

Quebecor to intervene in antitrust review of proposed Rogers, Shaw deal

Contributors
Ismail Shakil Reuters
Divya Rajagopal Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Quebecor Inc, through its unit Videotron, will intervene in the antitrust review of Rogers Communications Inc's C$20 billion ($15.5 billion) purchase of Shaw Communications Inc, according to a notice posted on Friday on the website of Canada's competition tribunal.

Adds background

OTTAWA, July 8 (Reuters) - Quebecor Inc QBRb.TO, through its unit Videotron, will intervene in the antitrust review of Rogers Communications Inc's RCIb.TO C$20 billion ($15.5 billion) purchase of Shaw Communications Inc SJRb.TO, according to a notice posted on Friday on the website of Canada's competition tribunal.

Last month, Rogers and Shaw agreed a deal with Quebecor to sell Shaw's Freedom Mobile unit to the Montreal-based company, in a bid to allay competition concerns about their merger.

The Commissioner of Competition has blocked the deal, saying it would hamper competition in a country which has some of the highest telecom rates in the world.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa and Divya Rajagopal in Toronto; Editing by Chris Reese)

((ismail.shakil@tr.com; ; Tweet @ismail___s;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular